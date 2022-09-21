Banned book week recommendations: Pick up one of these titles about about gender, race and sexuality
For Banned Books week, Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with “The Stacks” creator and host Traci Thomas about some of the books that topped the banned books list in 2021 as well as a couple of classic titles that also have been challenged.
Banned book recommendations from ‘The Stacks’ host Traci Thomas:
- “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe
- “All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto” by George M. Johnson
- “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas
- “Beloved” by Toni Morrison
- “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee
- “Maus” by Art Spiegelman
- “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison
- “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” by Ibram X. Kendi
- “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison
- “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Alison Bechdel
- “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker
- “This Book Is Gay” by Juno Dawson
- “New Kid” by Jerry Craft
- “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie
- “Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out” by Susan Kuklin
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.