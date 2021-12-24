Statewide: Who's In Charge Of The News?

What is the future of journalism amid a challenging time for many news outlets?

This week:

* We revisit the series Who's In Charge of the News? Jim Meadows tells us about how Ford County lost a newspaper this year. But there is another one wanting to take its place.

* A conversation with researcher Penelope Muse Abernathy about news deserts.

* Reginald Hardwick talks with two people documenting the next generation of news providers.

* Brian Moline speaks with Ryan Burge, assistant professor of political science at Eastern Illinois University and a pastor in the American Baptist Church. They discuss research on political affiliation and faith.

* WNIJ's Peter Medlin reports on what environmental educators are doing to help students who are concerned about climate change.

* Jane Carlson has details on the effort to get a new library building in Galesburg.

* Kristen Schorsch has spent a year documenting the story of Chicago's Mercy Hospital. She tells us what she's learned.

* Kevin Boucher has the story of an environmental protest three decades ago that is now the subject of a documentary.

