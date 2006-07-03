© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mexican Parties Claim Win, Charge Fraud

By Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Published July 3, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

Mexico's top two presidential candidates are each claiming victory in the country's highly polarized election -- and their parties have accused one another of election fraud. An official tally of the contest, in which 30 million Mexicans voted, isn't expected for days.

Though sharply divided by ideology, leftist Andres Manual Lopez Obrador and conservative Felipe Calderon are separated by less than one tenth of one percent. Both candidates are declaring victory, but Felipe Caldron seems to have a slight lead over his opponent.

The organization that oversaw the vote said it was not going to call the election until Wednesday. As of Monday, 370,000 votes divided Calderon and Obrador. But those results are preliminary.

The election is the narrowest race in Mexican history.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top StoriesNPR
Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Lulu Garcia-Navarro is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. She is infamous in the IT department of NPR for losing laptops to bullets, hurricanes, and bomb blasts.
See stories by Lulu Garcia-Navarro