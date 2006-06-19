U.S. Soldiers Believed to be Held Captive in Iraq

The Pentagon has publicly named two soldiers who have been missing in Iraq since Friday. An umbrella group of Iraqi insurgents claims that it is holding the two hostage. U.S. officials are trying to determine what happened.

The missing soldiers are Pfc. Kristian Menchaca, 23, from Houston and Pfc. Thomas L. Tucker from Madras, Ore. Both are assigned to the 1st Battalion, 502 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), from Fort Campbell, Ky.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.