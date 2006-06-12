The Bees (U.S.): A Poorly Kept Secret

With their effortlessly breezy harmonies and indelible hooks, the members of Nashville's The Bees (U.S.) dispense an abundance of delicately crafted, beautifully rootsy pop. Often referred to as "Nashville's best poorly kept secret," the as-yet-unsigned band is poised for a national breakthrough.

The Bees (U.S.) began with the meeting of producer Jason Lehning and singer/songwriter Daniel Tashian, who shared a love for pop and likewise a distaste for bland and predictable modern rock. After a dispute with a British band with the same name, "(U.S.)" was added to The Bees' name in order to differentiate between the two. The group's 2004 debut album, "Starry Gazey Pie," drew rave reviews, leading Guster to ask The Bees (U.S.) to open for its nationwide tour.

The Bees (U.S.)'s newest album, the independently released High Society, finds the group building on its appealing sound. High Society's subtle channeling of The Beach Boys and Jackson Browne is sure to win the band even more fans, especially with the beautiful opener "The Country Life."

