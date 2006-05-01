© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Huge Rallies Draw Immigrants' Supporters in L.A.

By Carrie Kahn
Published May 1, 2006 at 7:18 PM CDT

In Los Angeles, hundreds of thousands of Latino immigrants skipped work to making their voices heard in the streets, supporting immigrants' rights. Two huge rallies were part of a national boycott.

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach were crippled after most of the truck drivers who haul cargo skipped work. And scores of other businesses closed for the day as huge crowds took to the streets. City officials estimated that 250,000 demonstrators marched to City Hall Monday morning, while another large crowd took over Wilshire Blvd.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top StoriesNPR
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn