Gogol Bordello: Music from 'Gypsy Punks'

By Debbie Elliott
Published April 29, 2006 at 11:46 AM CDT
Gogol Bordello's album "Gypsy Punks Underdog World Strike"

Eugene Hutz is the charismatic frontman of Gogol Bordello, a multinational, multicultural explosion of a band whose new album is called Gypsy Punks: Underdog World Strike. The band mixes punk, ska, jazz, and the traditional Roma music of Ukraine, where Hutz grew up. Hutz and violinists Sergey Ryabtsev and Yury Lemeshev visit NPR's Studio 4A, where they perform a few songs and talk about their music.

Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
