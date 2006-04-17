© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Report: Two Duke Players Indicted on Assault

By Melissa Block,
Adam Hochberg
Published April 17, 2006 at 3:06 PM CDT

Two members of the Duke University lacrosse team were named in sealed indictments handed down form a Durham, N.C., grand jury, according to reports. The charges stem from a night in March, when a dancer at a house party thrown by team members told police she was sexually assaulted by three men.

None of the Duke players were named on a list of defendants publicly indicted by the grand jury.

The Associated Press reports that a source has indicated the grand jury issued sealed indictments against two members of team.

Melissa Block
Melissa Block
Adam Hochberg
