Grammy Special: Eric Clapton

The groundbreaking rock band Cream will receive a 2006 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award next week. Eric Clapton was the group's guitarist. His friends call him "Slowhand"; his fans call him "God." Whatever name he goes by, Eric Clapton is at or near the top of any list of the greatest guitar players in rock history.

Clapton started out playing blues with the Yardbirds ("For Your Love") in the early 1960s, then played with John Mayall's Bluesbreakers before forming Cream, one of the '60s most influential bands. This interview originally aired on Dec. 7, 1989.

