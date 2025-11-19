Perspective: Stop it!

Anyone who reads, listens to or watches the news these days has probably heard someone say this about political campaigns:“If they go low, we will go high.”Actually that’s a quote from the wife of a candidate I voted for, and it’s the kind of strategy I favor.

Amidst the slime, lies, name calling, corruption and sheer inhumanity of politics lately, we don’t have to look very far to find someone who goes low, looking for dirt or language that besmirches anyone who has had the courage or inclination to challenge their point of view.

Today, however, I will go low, seemingly against almost every bone in my body that reverberates with compassion, forgiveness, respect, decency, thoughtfulness, honesty, care, generosity, optimism, and faith in the overall goodness of humanity.

Here’s my short retort to the viciousness and name calling that has kidnapped our attention for much too long. My rare attempt to “go low,” thanks to a little sore throat.

Stop it. I’ll say it again. Stop it. Show us you are worthy of our respect as well as our vote.

Maybe you will be able to remember the tone of my voice this time. It’s as low as I am willing to go.

I’m Rick Brooks, and that’s my Perspective today.

