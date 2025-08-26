© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: Listen to the seashells

Northern Public Radio | By Paula Garrett
Published August 26, 2025 at 6:02 PM CDT
Paula Garrett

Seashells are scattered throughout my house - a sight so common I don’t see them anymore. So I was surprised when I zeroed in recently on a tiny one atop my bathroom shelf - gobsmacked by the design intricacies of this wee treasure from the sea - like a miniature model for a much larger shell. In such a small size, I wondered at how it could contain all the same contours. I wish I could remember the beach where I found it.

Paula Garrett

 

I’m usually too lazy to qualify as a true beachcomber - preferring to float and swim in the waves or read on the beach. But my friend June was a pro. She introduced me to all sorts as we explored the beach near her home in Sydney. I recall one that looked like an elongated fingernail, the proper name being Solen Vaginoide.

 

Along the way I’ve come upon a couple of larger shells. A fan-shaped one, ridged on the outside with a smooth concave underside that I brought with me when I moved back from Sydney. It had been left in the apartment I rented and is perfect for holding my kitchen sponge and bringing back good memories.

 

The other bigger one is a conch shell I somehow acquired a long while ago. I must remember to listen to it when the underlying anxiety of the news starts ringing in my ears like a bad case of tinnitus. I’ll let the echo of the sea transport me to the shore.

 

I’m Paula Garrett and that’s my perspective.

 

Paula Garrett
Paula Garrett
Paula Garrett is a transplanted Southerner and a former WNIJ Blues host. She's passionate about music, travel, research, open water swimming and film.
