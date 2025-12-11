A Dixon theater is gearing up for its grand reopening

A Dixon theater has been under construction for about two years but now things are winding down. There are just a few more restorations before their 2026 grand reopening.

Jimmy Ferraro is interim co-executive director and creative director at Dixon Stage Left. The theater will re-open this spring. Ferraro said he’s grateful for how other organizations have come together to keep DSL shows going. Dixon Elks is one of them.

“It's a large venue, and we filled it up with patrons for our murder mysteries," he said. "We also did one at a local restaurant this past summer, and we've done other shows, like our readers theater and our senior theater shows at an art gallery here called The Next Picture Show.”

Ferraro said there are just a few more things that need to be done.

“Now it's time for the main floor to be worked on intensively," Ferraro explained. "All of the plumbing is in for our bathrooms. We're just kind of waiting now for contractor to give us the okay on structural, which we've had at the beginning, but now that we've done some renovation downstairs, we need that okay again."

Restoration of the lobby’s tin ceiling also needs to happen.

The theater will reopen April 10th with the world premiere of “SHE’S ON THE VERGE...And it’s only getting worse!” a comedy written by Ferraro. A preview of 2026 upcoming shows can be found here.

