There's no place like home for the holidays like Stroll on State in downtown Rockford

Rockford’s annual holiday tradition is making its return for the 13th edition of Stroll on State in downtown Rockford on Saturday, November 29.

WNIJ host Jason Cregier is joined by Kristen Paul of Go Rockford to discuss a day full of holiday cheer.

(This interview has been edited for clarity. You may listen to the conversation in the link above.)

Jason Cregier: So, the big day is Saturday, November 29th. This weekend though, there is another Stroll on State-related event taking place. Can you tell us a little bit about it?

Kristen Paul: This Friday and Saturday are our decoration days. There are between 50 and 100 people each day that come out to decorate the downtown area. That includes putting out the oversized decorations, putting lights on the tree, to decorating the indoor spaces.

It is a fun way to be a part of the event before it happens. Head over to the Stroll on State website for volunteer information because it is a wonderful way to be part of the event.

Do Rockfordians take pride in Stroll on State?

They do. Stroll on State is unique because it is an event for the community that is also put on by the community. The event is 100% sponsor funded and led by volunteers. There are only a couple of us on staff at Go Rockford and the rest of the work is completed by volunteers. It is four thousand plus volunteer hours total that make the event possible, unique, special and feel like home.

Our goal is to ask the question, “what would it feel like if someone came into your house?”

People see exciting stuff like a drone show, fireworks, a 40-foot tree lighting, live music and the list goes on…but really, we want the feeling to be that Stroll on State feels like, and that you are coming home to the event.

Do you think people have started holiday traditions in the Rockford area based off Stroll on State?

Definitely. That is one of my favorite things to hear. Hearing people say they changed their Thanksgiving plans, instead of traveling, people travel to Rockford for Stroll on State because we are so proud to show off our community. We love hearing about college students coming back home for the holidays and that they all meet up with each other at Stroll on State because the event has become such a big part of their tradition.

With this being the 13th year of Stroll on State, this event IS many people’s tradition. My own kids are eleven and ten years old and they have never known a season without Stroll on State. It is truly a source of pride to be a part of this event.

Let us discuss the parade a bit. What are some of the best floats you have seen over the years? And to add to that question, can you give a sneak preview of cool floats people might see at this year’s Stroll on State parade?

One of my favorites has always been one that OSF brought. It was a plane that made for the Rock River Anything that Floats Race. For this year we will be unveiling a new Rockford themed balloon as well, which we have not announced yet what that is. The new ballon is about forty feet tall, so that will be a fun one to see.

Where can people find more information about Stroll on State 2025?

Just head over to gorockford.com.

Stroll on State is Saturday, Nov. 29 in downtown Rockford.