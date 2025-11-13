Brad Williams shares his love for Rockford ahead of his show there on his Growth Spurt Tour

Comic and actor Brad Williams joins WNIJ host Jason Cregier to discuss his burgeoning love of Rockford ahead of his November 21 date at the Coronado Theatre.

(This interview has been edited for clarity. You may listen to the conversation in the link above.)

Jason Cregier: I looked over your tour schedule; do you get restless? What city have you NOT performed in?

Brad Williams: Man, that’s a weird one. If you listen to the song “I’ve Been Everywhere” by Johnny Cash, I just go down that list. Reno, Fargo, Chicago, Minnesota, Buffalo, Toronto. I’ve been to all of those. I’ve been just about everywhere, and thankfully, that includes Rockford.

It’s exciting to be able to return to Rockford and many of the other cities. What I’ve found out is that everyone goes to the same big “A markets”, but there are many great people out in the cities that often get overlooked.

Rockford is legitimately one of our favorite tour stops. I went to the gift shop with all the Rockford themed items. I’m pretty sure my daughter is cosplaying as a Rockford Peach at this point. We had a great time last year, and we’re happy to be coming back.

Speaking of your last visit, you and Nate Bargatze performed on the same night during your last stop in Rockford. A block party was held in between the BMO Center and Coronado Theatre to celebrate both of your shows. What was that experience like?

What a time. Nate Bargatze is one of the most successful comedians in the world. And me, who’s not at Nate’s level, but I’m still selling out theatres all over the country, we just happened to be in Rockford, Illinois at the same time.

I know Nate, as well as many of his opening acts. It was cool to be able to hang out on the road with some friends.

One of his openers is the comic Nic Novicki and Nic is also a little person. So, we had two dwarf comedians in the same town, at the same time randomly. Which was just like, I don’t know Rockford, make a wish. Because that’s a rarity.

A joke from your Starfish special touches on little quirks that are unique to different regions of the U.S. Have you found anything that stands out to you from people in Illinois?

When I was in Rockford it seemed like a bunch of amazing people, in this amazing city, that they would rather people not discover. "Don’t tell anyone that Rockford is awesome." It’s a charming city outside of Chicago where the people seem to be fine with everyone going there, because we’re fine here.

Brad Williams performs at the Coronado Theatre in Rockford on Friday, November 21.