Loves Park car wash is looking to splash customers with fear during its second Tunnel of Terror event

Haunted houses are popular around this time of the year, but one Loves Park car wash is looking to give its customers a frightening experience — without the house.

Tommy’s Express® Car Wash has locations throughout the country. Some owners of this franchise have participated in the Tunnel of Terror over the past few years. This experience turns a normal drive through car wash into a haunted ride.

Will Mackusick, the site leader at Loves Park Tommy’s Express®, said this is the second year his location has participated. He said they have a bigger budget, which means the production will be greater.

“This year everything is going to be set up a little bit different,” he said. There’s going to be some sections and some people in costumes that match the certain areas, whether it's a cemetery scene or witch scene or clown scene or whatever. So, it's a little bit more themed and a little bit more organized and just a lot more fun than last year."

Mackusick said things will be more extreme.

“I'm actually still in the process of trying to find some more volunteers to come and put costumes on and do scaring," he said. "I've basically dedicated the last three weeks of my life to doing nothing but preparing for Tunnel of Terror."

Mackusick said it normally takes about three minutes for cars to roll through the wash, and they anticipate more than 100 cars both nights.

The Tunnel of Terror takes place on Oct. 24 and 25 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The experience costs $25 dollars per car.