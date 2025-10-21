Pumpkins at the Movies: Sycamore Pumpkin Festival 2025

Autumn is here. Temperatures are cooling (finally) and pumpkins decorate residences.

If you're looking to see pumpkin art and decorations in great abundance, the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival runs tomorrow (Wednesday) through Sunday in downtown Sycamore, Il.

WNIJ host Jason Cregier is joined by the President of the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Committee, Cole Regnery, to discuss all things Pumpkin Fest 2025.

Every year Sycamore kids pick the theme for the festival, and this year's theme is "Pumpkins at the Movies". Regnery expects to see clever decorations that will, quote, "wow us."

A ceremonial cake cutting to kick off Pumpkin Fest 2025 will be held Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. at North Maple Street adjacent to the courthouse. Regnery says it took a combination of two giant sheet cakes, each formed from a combination of six smaller sheet cakes, to form the themed "Pumpkin at the Movies" cake.

On top of the opening reception and massive quantities of pumpkins decorating the Sycamore Courthouse lawn, there will also be a trick or treat event and carnivals.

Regnery also mentions that the Grand Marshal of the Pumpkin Parade this year is a first for the festival with a famous person leading the festivities, Tony Award-winner Bryan Carter.

The Friend of the Festival in 2025 is Jeffery Wig, who retired as a Deputy Chief of Police back in March of this year.

The Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

For a full list of schedules and events for Sycamores Pumpkin Festival, visit Pumpkin Fest 2025.

Listen to the full conversation on Pumpkin Fest 2025 in the link above.

