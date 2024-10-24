Don't be a bumpkin, be a pumpkin! at the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival

Todays WNIJ Community Spotlight focuses on a DeKalb County tradition that's been celebrated since 1962. The 2024 Pumpkin Festival began yesterday in Sycamore and runs through Sunday afternoon.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by this year's President of the Sycamore Pumpkin Fest Committee, Cole Regnery, to discuss everything that makes this local autumnal celebration so special.

Regnery first explains how Pumpkin Fests humble beginnings happened when Sycamore resident Wally Thurow, aka "Mr. Pumpkin," decorated his lawn with an array of pumpkins in 1956. By 1962 Thurow's pumpkin decorations were catching on in the city, so, it was decided that an official festival would be had that year.

Every Pumpkin Festival features a yearly theme, and Regnery says this year's pumpkin decoration theme is "Pumpkins Around the World." Trick-or-treating will be offered to children as well, with the trick or treat beginning at 430 pm this evening in downtown Sycamore.

One of the more popular events is the Pumpkin Run 10k held on Sunday morning. Regnery and Jason make sure to point out how funny it is seeing people in full costume, like a barefoot guerilla, running an entire 6-mile race.

The 2024 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival will then conclude with a parade through downtown on Sunday afternoon. This year's parade Grand Marshal and Friend of the Festival will posthumously honor two longtime Sycamore residents.

Regnery tells us the family of Jim Dombek will be honored as the Grand Marshal during the parade.

Dombek was a resident of Sycamore and served as the Board President of Sycamore CUSD 427 from 1999 until his passing this year.

The Friend of the Festival this year is honoring the family of Bart Desch. Desch passed away in November of 2023. Bart Desch was a Sycamore resident and served as the city's Superintendent of Recreation from 2010-2015.

To listen to the full Community Spotlight interview, just click on the link above.

For more information on the 2024 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival go to sycamorepumpkinfestival.com

And if your event needs a spotlight, submission information is at wnij.org/spotlight.