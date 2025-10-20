NIU students enlisted in Illinois National Guard called up

Northern Illinois University students enlisted in the National Guard have been called up to serve.

NIU Provost Laurie Elish-Piper sent out the message on Monday. She said it’s a challenging situation for students.

"They may have less than 24 hours to report for duty," she said in the message. "They may not be aware of the location of their assignment or if they will have internet access, and they may not be made aware of the duration of their assignment."

The announcement asks faculty and staff to provide those students with necessary accommodations with things like assignment deadlines.

Earlier this month, a US district judge blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to take control of the Illinois guard, against the state’s wishes. The administration’s now asking the Supreme Court to weigh in.

Its response could determine whether the students get deployed -- or not.

