Jury chosen in murder trial of former Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson

Capitol News Illinois | By Beth Hundsdorfer
Published October 20, 2025 at 4:42 PM CDT
Sean Grayson is pictured in a booking photo. The former Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy is charged with first-degree murder and accused of shooting Sonya Massey to death in her kitchen. He has pleaded not guilty.

A jury was chosen Monday in the murder trial of former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson.

Grayson was charged with first-degree murder after shooting Sonya Massey, 36, in her kitchen after she called to report a prowler outside her home southeast of Springfield on July 6, 2024. Grayson was also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Massey was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of her death, according to a family spokesperson.

A Sangamon County judge moved the trial to Peoria due to pretrial publicity.

The pool consisted of 100 potential jurors who were called for selection. The process concluded just before 5 p.m. Monday, with a jury and three alternates chosen.

Opening arguments are scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Grayson, 31, appeared in court flanked by his two defense attorneys, Dan Fultz and Mark Wycoff. He was clean-shaven and wearing a charcoal suit.

Check back for more coverage from Capitol News Illinois throughout the trial, and visit Springfield’s Illinois Times newspaper for live updates from Peoria.

