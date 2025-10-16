David Koechner talks about his life's journey and favorite moments being on tour this weekend in Batavia.

Comic and actor David Koechner will be performing at The Comedy Vault in Batavia tonight-Saturday. Ahead of his shows, Koechner sat down to chat with WNIJ host Jason Cregier.

Koechner discusses how he continues to tour because he has five kids and that talking about his personal life on stage has really become more of his act of late.

Koechner also says that is something that he picked up over time, and that as a younger man he would have been far less willing to open up about his personal life with an audience.

Koechner also tells Jason about how he decided to be more forthcoming about his struggles with alcoholism, and why he thinks his honesty about his struggles could help others.

The two round out the conversation discussing how Koechner loved visiting Fermilab during his most recent stop in Batavia, and the local architecture he looks forward to taking in this time around.

