Wheel of Fortune Live! comes to Rockford

For fans of the legendary TV game show Wheel of Fortune, a special event is taking place in Rockford. Wheel of Fortune Live! will be held at the Coronado Theatre in Rockford on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

To discuss what attendees can expect to see, and potentially participate in, is celebrity guest host Mark L. Walberg.

Walberg has hosted over 100 Wheel of Fortune Live! events and had a chance to chat with WNIJ host Jason Cregier ahead of the event in Rockford.

(This interview has been edited for clarity)

Jason Cregier: What is the difference between Wheel of Fortune and Wheel of Fortune Live!

Mark L. Walberg: We have the whole set just like on TV; except it's not a taping. We select contestants out of the audience, and they play the game for a chance to win prizes.

When an audience member is selected to play, is that completely random?

When people arrive, they have the option to register to play. The names are stored in a computer and then if you have registered to play, your name could be selected at random to be called to the stage to play.

With the randomness of being selected to play, what are the reactions like? Does it vary from excited to terrified?

We do receive the spectrum of reactions, but I do my best as host to ease their concerns. We're all in the same boat together so we all root for the contestants to do their best. It turns out to be a fun time for everybody.

You've hosted many television programs, but what makes hosting Wheel of Fortune Live! so special?

Wheel of Fortune is television comfort food for so many of us. It's been around for many years and it's either in the background or forefront of many of our lives. It's tricky to host because there are a lot of little rules. But ultimately, it's a joy to bring this show to people who may otherwise not have a chance to come to Hollywood and see a taping of the show.

What are some of your favorite moments you've experienced from hosting Wheel of Fortune Live!?

What I love is that in a live venue you never know what's going to happen. That's what keeps it fresh and fun for me. We've had a range of people who are great at the show, to those who have absolutely no idea what they're doing.

During this live event is there an opportunity for contestants to win prizes like they do on TV's Wheel of Fortune?

One hundred percent. Even if you don't get called up on stage, there will be games played besides the one on the main stage where you can win merchandise from the show.

For those called up to the stage for the show, they have the chance to win cash prizes, vacations and electronic appliances. The top cash prize could be worth up to $10,000.

Plus, when a contestant wins the game, they make it to the bonus round. If the contestant solves the bonus puzzle and we open up the envelope to reveal what they've won... whatever they've won, someone in the audience also wins. So, we match that exact same prize.

