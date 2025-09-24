Illinois lawmaker criticizes corporate decision not to air Jimmy Kimmel Live in the Rockford market

State Senator Steve Stadelman issued a statement Wednesday in response to Nexstar Media Group's decision not to air Jimmy Kimmel's late night show. That includes not airing at Nexstar-owned WTVO which serves the Rockford market.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced that the company’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will continue to preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

STATEMENT FROM NEXSTAR

"We made a decision last week to preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s “ill-timed and insensitive” comments at a critical time in our national discourse. We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve. In the meantime, we note that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be available nationwide on multiple Disney-owned streaming products, while our stations will focus on continuing to produce local news and other programming relevant to their respective markets."

﻿STATEMENT FROM SENATOR STADELMAN

"I'm extremely disappointed with Nexstar Corporation, owner of the local ABC affiliate WTVO-TV.

Even though ABC's parent corporation Walt Disney allowed Jimmy Kimmel to return to his late-night show last night, it was not seen on ABC stations owned by Nexstar, including in Rockford.

The Federal Communications Commission -- now with the aid of the Nexstar broadcast group -- is threatening free speech and first amendment rights.

Last week, Federal Communications Chairman Brendan Carr made an unprecedented warning that “we can do this the easy way or the hard way” while urging ABC and its affiliates to take action against Kimmel for remarks he made on his show following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel said it best himself last night. Whether you like him or not, whether you support his show or not, we should support his right to poke fun at the president and to share his beliefs.

The ability to make fun of political leaders and criticize them is what makes America great. Threats by the FCC to take away broadcast licenses because the president and his supporters don’t like what was said about them is UN-American.

As a former TV journalist who worked for 25 years at WTVO, I’m alarmed over the Trump administration’s aggressive moves against the media. This is the latest in a string of attacks against news outlets and media figures just because they’re critical of him. Trump has filed lawsuits against outlets whose coverage he dislikes and seeks to bend media companies and other organizations to his will.

In fact, I passed legislation this past spring in the Illinois General Assembly that allows journalists and companies that employ them to stop frivolous lawsuits from people who don’t like what was written or said about them.

Donald Trump can't dictate what Americans can say. And government can’t be allowed to control what is done and said on television.

People need to speak out and make their voices heard. That’s the only way to fight back against efforts by this administration to silence critics.

It’s shocking to see the willingness of some major U.S. companies to accommodate FCC threats.

Viewers need to be aware that Nexstar has pending business before the FCC. It’s trying to merge with another big station group. Right now, the company is vulnerable to Chairman Carr’s public pressure and is bending a knee to the president so he will approve its merger.

This should not be a Democrat or Republican issue. This should not be a liberal or conservative issue. We should all protect free speech. Even Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz said FCC actions are unbelievably dangerous and compared Carr’s rhetoric to mob tactics.

Government should not put itself in the position of saying we don’t like what you’re saying so we’re going to threaten to take you off the air.

Finally, I want to make the point that I’m not criticizing local employees of WTVO and WQRF -- but I am criticizing their corporate bosses. If American corporations think they can preserve their independence and integrity by "making deals" with a strongman, they’re wrong. This tactic will only worsen.

We must protect our first amendment freedoms."

Nexstar says it will continue to monitor the show as it returns to ABC.