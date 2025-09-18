Sycamore boy dishes out healthy treats by using kind words

Some kids have lemonade stands, but one local 9-year-old pours out something else that’s sweet. As WNIJ’s Yvonne Boose reports, his acts of kindness are receiving national attention.

“I really like your shirt," said Ethan Wargo as he stood in front of his Sycamore home dishing out compliments. "It's really colorful, and I like the baby Yoda on it.”

A sign on the front of the stand reads “Be Kind” with a painted red heart next to the words. Someone in Florida sent it to him.

The idea for the compliment stand came to Ethan after reading a graphic novel called “Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder.” One of the characters created an insult stand. Ethan wanted to do something different.

“I think it’s good to spread goodness and cheer into the world," he said, "and I really like being optimistic."

A couple of people in a car drove up. Ethan immediately gave them what they came for.

“How’s it going?" Ethan said. "I think your car looks really good. I think you’ve been taking really good care of it."

The driver, Barry Reynolds, said he’s visited the stand before.

“He liked my bracelets," Reynolds added. "[The] car was dirty, so at least he found the bracelets to go for. So, I like that. It's awesome.”

CBS News and The Washington Post helped spread the word about Ethan’s good cheer.

His mother, Jessica Wargo, said he doesn’t let the national attention go to his head.

“I think he's just really enjoying everyone stopping by,” she explained, “and the nice things that people say to him, and people have sent him thank you cards and stuff.”

Ethan’s twin sister Claire stands by his side like a cheerleader. Most days she has her own arts and crafts stand nearby.

“Where I do like these little paper craft thingies,” she explained, “And sometimes, if they don't have, like, at least, like, a full dollar, I can make them, like a mini drawing for like, cents.”

But, she said, her brother is getting rich.

“Like someone sent him, like $25,” she said.

When traffic slowed, Ethan rode his bike while he waited for more people. It didn’t take long.

“I really love that cap,” Ethan told the driver.

“The hat?” asked the driver.

“Yeah, love it,” Ethan confirmed.

The guy gave Ethan $5.

Ethan’s mother said some people have driven up to an hour to get a compliment and to encourage him. She said, at first, the attention was scary.

“We wanted to keep it simple. We didn't want him to get overwhelmed by it or anything,” she added. “But, yeah, he's done really well with it, and I really just hope that it's something that he looks back on when he's a teenager going through all of the hard things.”

Ethan said he’s grateful for the positive reactions, but when he gets older, he looks forward to being cheered on in a different way.

“When I grow up," he said, "I’m going to be a professional football player. And I’ll also be staying optimistic.”

Ethan said he’ll keep the stand going if the weather is good but plans to take a break during the winter.

