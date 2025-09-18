Pawpaw fruit in Paw Paw, Illinois for Pawpaw Fest redux

This Saturday is the 2nd Pawpaw Fest in Paw Paw, Illinois.

What is a pawpaw you ask?

Well, lucky for you Neal Rogers of the Paw Paw Lions Club is here to explain. He joins WNIJ host Jason Cregier for a complete run down of this Saturday's Pawpaw Fest, which is held at Veterans Park.

Rogers says there will be educational speakers on hand to answer any questions one may have about the pawpaw fruit, as well as its meaning to the town of Paw Paw.

There will also be fruit available for purchase and to eat.

Plus, Eli's Cheesecake will be on hand serving up pawpaw cheesecake, and Brother Chimp Brewing will be offering up ice-cold pawpaw style Kolsch beer.

Rogers also mentions there will be live music and food trucks, if you require some food that isn't pawpaw based.

Rogers also says there will be a winner crowned for the biggest pawpaw brought to the fest.

The 2nd Pawpaw Fest is on Saturday at Paw Paw Veterans Park in Paw, Paw, Illinois.

Listen to Jason and Neal's full conversation in the link above.

For more info on Pawpaw Fest visit Pawpaw Festival.

WNIJ is a sponsor of this event.