Pawpaw fruit in Paw Paw, Illinois for Pawpaw Fest redux

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published September 18, 2025 at 3:58 AM CDT
You can be a pawpaw at Pawpaw Fest on Saturday. Which, where else would you hold the event, is held in Paw Paw, Il.
1 of 6  — Sue Stephens-Paw Thing.jpg
You can be a pawpaw at Pawpaw Fest on Saturday. Which, where else would you hold the event, is held in Paw Paw, Il.
Susan Stephans
The 2nd Pawpaw Fest will be held at Veterans Park in Paw Paw, Il on Saturday.
2 of 6  — Sue Stephens Lions Club.jpg
The 2nd Pawpaw Fest will be held at Veterans Park in Paw Paw, Il on Saturday.
Susan Stephens
A ripe Pawpaw has been described by some as the "Mango of the Midwest". You may try one on Saturday at the Pawpaw Fest in Paw Paw, Il.
3 of 6  — Gail Wiley Designs-Paw Paw Lions Club.jpg
A ripe Pawpaw has been described by some as the "Mango of the Midwest". You may try one on Saturday at the Pawpaw Fest in Paw Paw, Il.
Gail Wiley Designs / Paw Paw Lions Club
Pawpaw fruit hanging from the tree. You may learn about this Midwest delicacy, and taste it, at the Pawpaw Fest in Paw Paw, Il on Saturday
4 of 6  — Sue Stephens Fruit.jpg
Pawpaw fruit hanging from the tree. You may learn about this Midwest delicacy, and taste it, at the Pawpaw Fest in Paw Paw, Il on Saturday
Susan Stephens
Some eating instructions for Pawpaw fruit.
5 of 6  — Gail Wiley Designs Signs.jpg
Some eating instructions for Pawpaw fruit.
Gail Wiley Designs / Paw Paw Lions Club
Is it a pear? A mango? A Midwest banana? Nope. It's a pawpaw. You may try one at the Pawpaw Fest on Saturday in Paw Paw, Il.
6 of 6  — Sue Stephens Bundles.jpg
Is it a pear? A mango? A Midwest banana? Nope. It's a pawpaw. You may try one at the Pawpaw Fest on Saturday in Paw Paw, Il.
Susan Stephens

This Saturday is the 2nd Pawpaw Fest in Paw Paw, Illinois.

What is a pawpaw you ask?

Well, lucky for you Neal Rogers of the Paw Paw Lions Club is here to explain. He joins WNIJ host Jason Cregier for a complete run down of this Saturday's Pawpaw Fest, which is held at Veterans Park.

Rogers says there will be educational speakers on hand to answer any questions one may have about the pawpaw fruit, as well as its meaning to the town of Paw Paw.

There will also be fruit available for purchase and to eat.

Plus, Eli's Cheesecake will be on hand serving up pawpaw cheesecake, and Brother Chimp Brewing will be offering up ice-cold pawpaw style Kolsch beer.

Rogers also mentions there will be live music and food trucks, if you require some food that isn't pawpaw based.

Rogers also says there will be a winner crowned for the biggest pawpaw brought to the fest.

The 2nd Pawpaw Fest is on Saturday at Paw Paw Veterans Park in Paw, Paw, Illinois.

Listen to Jason and Neal's full conversation in the link above.

For more info on Pawpaw Fest visit Pawpaw Festival.

WNIJ is a sponsor of this event.
WNIJ News
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
See stories by Jason Cregier
