Beautiful weather ahead for the long Labor Day weekend

With the long Labor Day Weekend upon us, 13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens and WNIJ host Jason Cregier discuss the three-day weather forecast.

Jurgens predicts a beautiful slate of weather, with temperatures possibly approaching eighty degrees.

Jurgens also discusses a cooling pattern that could bring high temperatures in the sixties next week, and a slow start to the 2025 hurricane season.

You may listen to the full conversation in the link above.