Beautiful weather ahead for the long Labor Day weekend

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier,
John Jurgens
Published August 29, 2025 at 11:23 AM CDT
13 WREX
With the long Labor Day Weekend upon us, 13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens and WNIJ host Jason Cregier discuss the three-day weather forecast.

Jurgens predicts a beautiful slate of weather, with temperatures possibly approaching eighty degrees.

Jurgens also discusses a cooling pattern that could bring high temperatures in the sixties next week, and a slow start to the 2025 hurricane season.

You may listen to the full conversation in the link above.
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
John Jurgens
John Jurgens is a meteorology and broadcast journalism student at Northern Illinois University.
