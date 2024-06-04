As spring shifts into summer, warmer temps begin to cool
13-WREX Meteorologist John Jurgens spoke with Morning Edition host Jason Cregier about last month's (May) temperate weather, plus how this month may start off a little below average temperature wise. John also discusses how the UV rays will now be more intense heading into the summer months. Jason and John then ended their chat by discussing the sorry state of local baseball ahead of this week's Chicago Cubs vs Chicago White Sox Crosstown Classic.