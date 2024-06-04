© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
As spring shifts into summer, warmer temps begin to cool

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier,
John Jurgens
Published June 4, 2024 at 10:53 AM CDT
13 WREX meteorologist John Jurgens
13 WREX
13 WREX meteorologist John Jurgens

13-WREX Meteorologist John Jurgens spoke with Morning Edition host Jason Cregier about last month's (May) temperate weather, plus how this month may start off a little below average temperature wise. John also discusses how the UV rays will now be more intense heading into the summer months. Jason and John then ended their chat by discussing the sorry state of local baseball ahead of this week's Chicago Cubs vs Chicago White Sox Crosstown Classic.
weather summer vacation baseball
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
John Jurgens
