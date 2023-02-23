Perspective: Your invitation to sing!

Imagine walking out onto the stage of the Coronado Theater and looking up at the balcony, the starry sky, the dragons, the seashells, and all that makes our theater unique. I had this heady experience last December when, as a member of the Nielsen Chorale, I sang in RSO’s Holiday Pops concert.

We will soon begin rehearsals for our next project: a performance of Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana.” The medieval Latin texts are about nature, love, lust, and cruel fate… and tavern songs! Something for everyone! A project like this needs many members of the community, from high school through retirement age working together to make it a success.

As a singer, I can attest that singing is good for you in three ways: your physical life, inner life, and social life. The good posture and deep breathing required for singing benefits general health and wellbeing. Time spent contemplating beautiful texts nourishes the spirit. Being in a choir means joining your community to work toward a common goal.

The Nielsen Chorale will begin rehearsals February 27 for a performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana with two pianos and percussion. We will be on stage at the Coronado May 13. Don’t miss it - better yet, join us!

Go to nielsenchorale.com for more information.

I’m Cathy Herdeman and this is my perspective.