The Middle
Thursday at 8PM Central
The Middle is hosted by Jeremy Hobson, a public radio journalist and former host of NPR’s Here & Now and Marketplace Morning Report.
Jeremy grew up in the midwest, where people don’t spend every waking minute thinking about politics - but do have a lot of sway in our politics.
With The Middle, Jeremy and his team hope to use the unique position of public radio to facilitate a conversation focused on those overlooked but important voices.
Call in to The Middle at 844-464-3353
As America prepares for another critical national election is 2024, The Middle with Jeremy Hobson will go where most of the media doesn't: the middle. Each week — with the flare and fun of a late-night talk show, mixed with the rigor and approachability of a national public radio host (because he was) — Jeremy Hobson will take calls from Americans nationwide on some of the most important issues of the day. The aim? To elevate the voices of Americans in the political and geographic middle — the people who are so important politically when it comes to who's in power and what gets done. Join the conversation! Call 844-4MIDDLE or reach out at listentothemiddle.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Jeremy Hobson takes calls from around the country with Mike Noble, the Chief of Research and Managing Partner of OH Predictive Insights, Emory University professor of political science Dr. Andra Gillespie and DJ Anthony Valadez. The topic: What do the election results mean and what do they say about the country?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Jeremy Hobson takes calls from around the country with Kansas-based journalist and author Sarah Smarsh, syndicated columnist and Kansas City PBS Senior Reporter Mary Sanchez and DJ Anthony Valadez. The topic: what is an issue where you disagree with the political party you affiliate with?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Jeremy Hobson hosts from WGCU in Fort Myers, FL and takes calls from around the country with meteorologist John Patrick of ABC 7 in Fort Myers, Notre Dame professor Debra Javeline, and DJ Anthony Valadez. The topic: how is the changing climate affecting you and what, if anything, do you want the government to do about it?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Jeremy Hobson takes calls from around the country with guests Phillip Bailey, a Pulitzer Prize winning national political correspondent for USA Today based in Louisville, Kentucky, and Urbana, Illinois mayor Diane Marlin. The topic: what is the most important issue to you heading into the election?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Jeremy Hobson talks with Holly Edgell, managing editor of The Midwest Newsroom, a public radio collaboration among NPR member stations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska. Patrick Marley, a national reporter for the Washington Post, who is part of the Post’s Democracy team, covering voting issues in Wisconsin, Michigan and the upper midwest, also joins the conversation. They discuss the issues that are most important to voters in the midwest ahead of November’s election. This is part of a Spotify Live discussion from Wednesday, October 12th.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Jeremy Hobson, host and creator of “The Middle with Jeremy Hobson,” talks about the show with senior producer Lisa Napoli. Lisa is also the author of a number of books including “Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.