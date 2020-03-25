Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and is now in isolation, according to a statement issued by Clarence House, the prince's royal residence in London. The prince and his wife, Duchess of Cornwall, 72, are currently living at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

"The statement said the 71-year-old prince of wales is displaying mild symptoms, but 'remains in good health,'" NPR's Frank Langfitt reports from London. He adds that Camilla, 72, has tested negative for the virus.

"The statement added that it wasn't possible to determine from whom the prince caught the virus because of his many public engagements in recent weeks," Langfitt reports.

