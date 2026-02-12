SUZANNE RUST is a Senior Curatorial Producer and Host of the Peabody Award winning Moth Radio Hour. A noted magazine writer and editor, Suzanne joined The Moth in 2018 in the newly created role of Senior Curatorial Producer. In that position, she seeks out an array of voices, including those that are under-represented and undiscovered, to share their true personal stories from Moth stages around the world. Rust joined The Moth from her position at Family Circle where she researched and culled stories from across the country for the publication. While there, she created the Folio Award-winning “Modern Life” column that highlighted diverse families nationwide. Her career also includes a stint at Real Simple where Suzanne wrote and researched three popular monthly columns. She also acted as media representative for both magazines with appearances on NBC’s Today Show, HLN, FOX and CNN.