Steve Curwood is Executive Producer and Host of Living on Earth. Steve created the first pilot of Living on Earth in the Spring of 1990, and the show has run continuously since April, 1991. Today, Living on Earth with Steve Curwood is aired on more than 250 public radio stations in the USA. Steve's relationship with public radio goes back to 1979 when he began as a reporter and host of Weekend All Things Considered. He also hosted NPR's World of Opera.

Steve has been a journalist for more than 30 years with experience at NPR, CBS News, the Boston Globe, WBUR-FM/Boston and WGBH-TV/Boston. He shared the 1975 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service as part of the Boston Globe's education team. Steve Curwood is also the recipient of the 2003 Global Green Award for Media Design, the 2003 David A. Brower Award from the Sierra Club for excellence in environmental reporting and the 1992 New England Environmental Leadership Award from Tufts University for his work on promoting environmental awareness. He is president of the World Media Foundation, Inc. A faculty associate of the Havard University Center for the Environment, he is also a professor of practice at UMass Boston. He lives in Southern New Hampshire on a small woodlot with his wife and family.