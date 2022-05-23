Sam Dunklau, WITF
Sam Dunklau is the Capitol Bureau Chief for WITF. He previously covered Illinois state government for NPR member station WUIS in Springfield, IL.Since 2015, Sam has been floating around the radio airwaves as a reporter, disc jockey, and station manager. He grew up in the small midwestern town of Paw Paw, Illinois and is a proud graduate of Augustana College.
A local school board may be the last group that comes to mind when thinking of people who can find common ground on tough issues. Three board members in York, Pa. are changing that — one lunch at a time.