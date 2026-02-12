KATE TELLERS is a Senior Director, a host of The Moth’s live storytelling series and Peabody Award winning Moth Radio Hour, and co-author of their New York Times bestseller How to Tell a Story. Just a few stories into her first Moth event, fortuitously themed BEGINNINGS, she knew she had found her home. Since then she’s developed stories with her heroes from her Pittsburgh childhood to the present day and helmed storytelling events around the world. She’s designed and led storytelling programs with non-profits including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Kellogg Foundation and Ashoka, as well as Spotify, Nike, Google and the U.S. State Department, that harness the power of storytelling as an empathetic communication tool. Her story, “But Also Bring Cheese” can be heard on the Moth Radio Hour and is featured in The Moth’s book All These Wonders: True Stories about Facing the Unknown (Crown). Her writing has appeared on McSweeney’s and The New Yorker. Through it all her love of storytelling runs deep because it gives her the phenomenal opportunity to laugh and cry with strangers.