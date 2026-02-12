JENIFER HIXSON is a Senior Director, director and one of the hosts of the Peabody Award-winning Moth Radio Hour. Each year she asks hundreds of people to identify the significant turning points of their lives - fumbles and triumphs, leaps of faith, darkest hours- and then helps them shape those experiences into story form for the stage. She falls a little bit in love with each storyteller, and hopes you will too. In 2000, she launched The Moth StorySLAM, which now has a full-time presence in 25 cities in the US, UK and Australia and provides more than 4,000 individual storytelling opportunities for storytelling daredevils and loquacious wall flowers alike. Jenifer’s story, “Where There's Smoke” has been featured on The Moth Radio Hour, This American Life and was a part of The Moth’s first book: The Moth: 50 True Stories.