JAY ALLISON is an independent journalist and leader in public broadcasting. He is a host and producer of The Moth Radio Hour and has created hundreds of documentary programs and series. Over the past 35 years, he has been a frequent contributor to NPR news programs and This American Life, and is is a six-time Peabody Award winner. He hosted and produced This I Believe on NPR and co-edited the bestselling companion books. He is the founder of Atlantic Public Media which launched the public media websites, Transom.org and the Public Radio Exchange (PRX.org), and WCAI, the public radio station in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, serving Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, and Cape Cod where Jay lives with his family.