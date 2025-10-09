Northern Public Radio is pleased to offer an internship that will introduce qualified applicants to many facets of radio and video production.

The position may also provide an opportunity to experience other elements of radio operations, such as news and business, as time permits.Specific interests of the intern will be discussed and incorporated into the duties whenever possible.This position does not include on-air announcing functions.Assignments and duties of the Media Production Internship include, but are not limited to:

1.Involvement with the WNIJ and WNIU Operations and Production Departments.

· Hands-on use of broadcast and production equipment

· Preparation of promotional and other broadcast material

· Use of the Digital Audio Workstation(s)

· Work with a variety of audio media

· Operating a camera and video production software

· Creation of social media videos/content

2.Involvement with the Program Department

· Basic introduction to audience measurement tools

· General introduction to program decision-making process

3. Other projects as assigned

For more information, please send résumé to Spencer Tritt at Northern Public Radio:

stritt2@niu.edu