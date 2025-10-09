Northern Public Radio is pleased to offer an Internet Services Internship that will help qualified applicants further their understanding of website design and function.

This internship integrates various elements of radio operations such as news, programming, and underwriting/marketing/development.This position does not include on-air announcing functions.Assignments and duties of the Internet Services Internship may include, but are not limited to:

· Working with a variety of web design functions (CMS, HTML/CSS/JavaScript, Python)

· Maintaining News, Events, and Corporate Support pages (keeping story content and directories current)

· Enhancing local news stories with photographs and other detail

· Creating graphics to complement content, offering input to improve looks and user-function

· Facilitating additional inter-connective features to be determined (example: WNIJ Facebook page, blogs, texting, video, etc…)

· Working on special projects for specific applications

The Internet Services Internship is not intended as an introduction to website design. Interested students should demonstrate a working knowledge and interest in computer/internet technology, and at least some knowledge of the various mark-up languages used on the Web is necessary.

Candidates should be ready to work on specific projects assigned by the Director of IT Services, and therefore preference is given to students who have completed a significant portion of their coursework, and bring advanced coding ability with them. Strong writing, editing, and creative skills will also serve candidates well in this position.

For information, please contact Joe Kuntz at Northern Public Radio: joe.kuntz@niu.edu