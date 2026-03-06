Statewide: Getting better sleep

Getting a good night’s rest is important for your health. But if you’re not sleeping well, that can lead to a lot of problems. We have tips from a sleep expert.

Also:

* A Chicago area lawmaker visits a school in southern Illinois, as those on both sides of the aisle see common ground in education funding.

* Rural areas have lost population for years. But we have the story of one person who took an unusual step to reverse the trend.

* On This Week in Illinois History, a political assassination that happened in the state.

* We’ll hear about a studio helping make central Illinois a destination for film production.

Brian Munoz/STLPR The Rev. Rodrick K. Burton, left, is embraced by Laticia Mack, operations manager for ABM Aviation, as Deacon Maurice "Moe” Milne reacts at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

* Andrea Henderson visits with the chaplain at St. Louis Lambert International Airport to learn about the vital role that job plays.

* We have a report on a new effort to protect mosses and how the tiny plants are important, but often overlooked.

* Mike Davis takes us to an improv performance for young adults with special needs.

* A major insurer based in Illinois is offering rebates to some policy holders due to a good financial year.

* If you want better sleep, an expert provides some guidance.