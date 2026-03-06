© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: JB Pritzker responds to Clinton testimony

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIDan Petrella
Published March 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Former President Bill Clinton, during a congressional deposition regarding Jeffrey Epstein, mentioned traveling with Illinois' Gov. JB Pritzker and First Lady MK. Some were quick to claim it meant the governor was associated with Epstein, the now deceased convicted child sex offender.

The governor was quick to deny any ties to Epstein, and Clinton later retracted that part of his testimony. Flight records and other paperwork show that Clinton was mistaken.

But despite the evidence clearly backing Pritzker's statements, a partisan backlash erupted on social media. It may continue as the governor builds his national political profile.

Also, the panel discusses the removal of Kristi Noem as Homeland Security chief. She oversaw Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago.

And Illinois lawmakers won' let the Chicago Bears move to a new stadium in Indiana without a fight.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Political Writer Dan Petrella.

