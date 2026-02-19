Statewide: Remembering Rev. Jesse Jackson

On this episode, we look back at the life and career of Rev. Jesse Jackson. Jackson died this week at 84.

Jackson was prominent in politics and civil rights. He was a protege of Martin Luther King Jr. and was with him when King was assassinated. But his activism started early. Born in the south during Jim Crow, Jackson faced and fought back against discrimination. He later made Chicago his home.

Also,

* 9-8-8, the national suicide and crisis lifeline, has been a success. But some states support it more than others.

* Peter Medlin reports on the impact termination of some mental health grants has for schools.

* Andrea Hsu reports on an uncertain time for parents and child care providers over the future of federal subsidies.

* Evan Holden tells us how some municipalities are trying to implement ranked choice voting, but its going slowly.

* For our This Week in Illinois History segment, we look back at a discovery out of this world.

Clyde Tombaugh

* Mawa Iqbal and Mariah Woelfel report on the Democrats seeking the U.S. Senate nomination.

* Jess Savage takes us to an eagle watch party that shows the conservation success story for the species.