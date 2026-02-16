Peoria drops legal challenge to Par-A-Dice renovation plans

The City of Peoria has decided to drop its lawsuit over the proposed $160 million redevelopment of the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino in East Peoria.

The city filed a motion Friday in Cook County court to voluntarily dismiss its case against Par-A-Dice owner Boyd Gaming, the Illinois Gaming Board, and the City of East Peoria.

The lawsuit sought to block plans to build a new casino facility in the parking lot of the current site, on top of a basin of water drawn from the Illinois River.

Peoria alleged this violated both the updated Illinois Gaming Act and a 1991 intergovernmental agreement with East Peoria that requires land-based casino operations to be located within Peoria city limits.

However, at the Illinois Gaming Board’s meeting on Feb. 6, the Nevada-based casino operator outlined a renovated proposal that shifts the location of the gaming floor to a permanent barge on the river. Boyd representatives claimed the change renders Peoria’s legal challenge moot.

The gaming board delayed a vote on approving the revised plans. A special meeting to finish consideration of the matter has been scheduled for Feb. 26.

In announcing the dismissal filing Monday, Peoria said it would seek to reinstate the lawsuit if Boyd reverts to plans for a land-based casino.

Prior to filing the lawsuit, the Peoria City Council on a split vote rejected a settlement agreement that would’ve allowed Boyd to proceed with its original plans in exchange for paying the city a percentage of the facility’s annual adjusted gross revenue, estimated at around $1.8 million.