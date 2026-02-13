Statewide: Fear, visa delays and costs are keeping international artists from the Midwest
On this episode, international artists and musicians have long seen the U.S. and the Midwest as a place to share their work and build careers. But for many, just getting here has become harder, more expensive and fraught with fear. We have a report from the Midwest Newsroom.
Also:
* Charlie Schlenker talks vaccines, tariffs and more with Peoria Republican Congressman Darin LaHood.
* Emily Hays has the story of a documentary that criticizes the presence of Chinese international students at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
* Some lawmakers say they have concerns with increasing higher education funding because of a tight state budget.
* Rich Egger has more on a book by an Iowa-based folklorist chronicling life on the Mississippi River in the last century.
* We have details on an uncertain future of climate hubs that aim to better understand how climate change affects agriculture and forestry.
* Erica Austin of Springfield joins us to discuss an American Cancer Society effort to encourage Black women get tested for cancer.
* We visit with Northern Illinois University associate professor Bobby Broom about his selection to play in an upcoming major jazz event in Chicago.
* We talk with some mental health experts about how to follow the news, but avoid being overwhelmed by what you're reading and hearing.