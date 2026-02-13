Statewide: As Valentine's Day approaches, we examine deep platonic friendships

With Valentine's Day coming up, the focus often shifts to romantic relationships. but many people have deep friendships that aren't always recognized as being significant. On this episode, we talk with author Rhaina Cohen about her book "The Other Significant Others: Reimagining Life with Friendship at the Center." She writes about bonds that go far beyond what we think of as "best friends."

Also:

* Data shows a supportive partner can lead to better mental and physical outcomes for breast cancer survivors.

* Anna Pope with Harvest Public Media reports more Tribal groups want to reestablish buffalo herds.

* We visit the University of Chicago, which allows students to borrow works of art for dorms or apartments.

* Wayne Pratt interviews authors of the book "Come Fly With Me - The Rise and Fall of Trans World Airlines."

* Washington University Marketing Professor Fausto Gonzalez joins us to discuss challenges facing craft brewers.

* WNIJ's Peter Medlin reports on full tuition scholarships being offered by more colleges and universities. They sound good, but how do they work?

* We get more details about the recent immigration arrests in the Chicago area and hear from attorneys who say they appeared to be in violation of the 4th Amendment.

