Staunton restaurant owner headed for deportation

Business owner and father Ismael Ayuzo Sandoval is preparing for his deportation to Mexico — a country he left decades ago and where his attorney said he is afraid to return because of cartel violence, citing, in part, his cousin’s murder at the hands of drug traffickers.

Ayuzo, 41, was moved to Greene County Jail in Springfield, Missouri, last week after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer rejected Ayuzo’s claim of reasonable fear and an immigration judge concurred, according to Marleen Suarez, Ayuzo’s attorney.

A Capitol News Illinois request to ICE for Ayuzo’s status was not immediately returned.

Suarez argued that Ayuzo would face physical harm by drug traffickers, known as “Narcos” or “The Cartel,” if he returned to Mexico.

“Ayuzo stated that Narcos would target him because he has been in the United States and was recently deported to Mexico. They would assume he has money or access to money in the U.S. and would extort payment from under the threat of harm, death or being ‘disappeared,’” she stated in her memorandum in support of a finding of reasonable fear.

His return may also put his two daughters, who are minors and U.S. citizens, at risk if they choose to join him in his hometown of Santa Ana near the Mexican border. He further stated in the document that his female cousin was “grabbed” by drug traffickers.

“She did not have what they wanted (probably money), and they cut her leg and killed her,” according to Suarez’s memorandum.

No further details were provided in the filing.

The hearing officer rejected those claims. That ruling was upheld by an immigration judge last week. With the rejection of his claims of reasonable fear, Suarez said it is likely that after six weeks of detention, Ayuzo’s deportation is imminent.

On Monday afternoon, Ayuzo was not listed on ICE’s locator website.

Ayuzo’s deportation

The morning of Oct. 29 was a typical morning by a relative’s account, with Ayuzo making a trip to the gym, then an errand for his wife to transport a forgotten power cord to his daughter’s school. ICE agents picked up Ayuzo blocks away from Staunton’s elementary school.

Ayuzo’s detention sparked outrage within the Macoupin County town of about 5,000 people where Ayuzo operated Caldera Bar and Grill on Main Street. His neighbors claimed he worked hard, supported community causes and was active in his daughters’ school.

“It has been an honor representing Mr. Ayuzo Sandoval through this process. He is a successful businessman, devoted father and valued community member. He has been trying to navigate the complex immigration system in the U.S. to obtain a visa and remain here with his family,” Suarez said.

The weekend after his arrest, hundreds of protestors turned out at a park on Staunton’s Main Street to oppose ICE’s actions.

Ayuzo’s detention also sparked an inquiry into a staffer for Sen. Tammy Duckworth. ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons sent a letter to Duckworth’s office, claiming one of her staff members misrepresented himself as an attorney to get access to Ayuzo and falsified a federal document.

Duckworth denied any knowledge of her staffer’s actions, then terminated his employment.

Lyons’ letter stated Ayuzo is a “40-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico” who has been removed from the country four times and has been convicted of driving under the influence.

“He was issued a final order of removal more than 20 years ago, in 2003,” the letter stated.

Ayuzo was charged with driving under the influence in St. Clair County in 2008. In exchange for pleading guilty, paying a fine, completing classes and community service, the conviction was not entered on his record.

“While his visa application was pending, he was torn away from his family community and business. It is hard to understand how his deportation benefits the U.S,” Suarez said. “This is the type of immigrant that we should be welcoming with open arms.”