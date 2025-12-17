Football playoff expansion among 12 new rules approved for IHSA sports

Football playoff expansion was among 12 new changes to the IHSA’s [Illinois High School Association] bylaws approved Monday.

The change adds 16 schools to the brackets of each of the eight classes, determined by student enrollment, that make up the IHSA Football Championships. The same amendment also moved the start of the regular season up a week by eliminating scrimmages traditionally held the week before the first game. There were 377 yes votes, 252 no votes and 96 no-opinion votes. To pass a measure in this process, yes votes must outnumber no votes.

Previously eligibility could be achieved through several factors, including by being crowned champion of a conference with six or more schools, by winning six or more games in a season, or by being selected by IHSA-determined factors as a five-win school. New rules will make schools with as few as three wins over a nine-game season eligible.

“We are hopeful that this football playoff expansion will provide intended relief to our schools by stabilizing conference movement and eliminating the difficulty of scheduling football games that many of our schools face each year,” said Craig Anderson, executive director of the IHSA, in a written statement.

“It may create some short-term complications for some schools, conferences and coaches, but we remain optimistic it will create long-term stability in football and beyond.”

An effort to end the practice of improving playoff odds by playing in conferences mostly made up of further-away schools failed in 2023.

Other changes

Some other changes approved included:

