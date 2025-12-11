Statewide: Protecting your mental health during the holidays

The holidays can be stressful. Remembering lost loved ones, overcommitting your personal schedule and even the weather can be problematic. For those who suffer from mental health challenges, holiday stress can make their conditions worse.

We talk with experts about ways to support your mental health.

Also:

* We tag along with students who attended Brass Day at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. it was a an event to instruct students and help them learn about music careers.

* Tinisha Spain reports on armadillos increasing in Illinois.

* Bats are beneficial, eating a lot of pests and keeping crops healthy. But bats might be able to play a larger role.

* Student journalists in Missouri interviewed peers about a new law limiting the use of cell phones in schools.

* Will Bauer tours a natural gas storage field in southern Illinois that Ameren is renovating to improve efficiency and save consumers money.

* We talk with former Ambassador and U.S. Senator Carol Moseley Braun about her memoir Trailblazer.

* Peter Medlin reports on a hockey program that has found a new home after a small college abruptly closed.