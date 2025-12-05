Bishop Tylka renews Sheen Foundation Advisory Board

With work underway on the Catholic Diocese of Peoria’s project to transform the former Spalding Institute into a new facility honoring the life and legacy of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, current Bishop Louis Tylka is restoring the Sheen Foundation Advisory Board.

According to a news release from the diocese, the Sheen Foundation aims to raise awareness of Sheen’s life, writings and teachings, while advancing the Central Illinois native’s Cause for Canonization.

The Sheen Foundation Advisory Board has been inactive since the Cause for Canonization was put on hold in 2019. The makeup of the new 14-member board consists of scholars of Sheen’s life, medical professionals, media experts, museum directors, leaders in tourism, alumni from Sheen’s high school, and two members of the Sheen family.

“I look forward to working with this excellent board to promote the legacy of Archbishop Sheen in our country and throughout the world,” said Tylka in the media release.

The diocese held a groundbreaking in October for the Fulton J. Sheen Experience, a project estimated to cost between $9 million and $11 million, funded through private donations. The revitalized building, targeted to open in 2027, will serve as a public cultural center celebrating Sheen’s enduring legacy and inviting visitors to learn more about his life and faith.

The boost of public interest in Sheen generated by the project prompted Tylka’s move to restore the Foundation Advisory Board. Members are:



John Alves, Granbury, Texas

Father Ray Atwood, Oelwein, Iowa

Bill Conger, East Peoria

Paul Sheen Cunningham, Bronxville, N.Y.

JD Dalfonso, Peoria

Oscar Delgado, Rochester, Minn.

Sister Judith Ann Duvall, OSF, East Peoria

Gerri Kearns, Cross River, N.Y.

Monsignor Roger Landry, New York City

Bob Manning, Peoria

Dolores Sheen, Peoria

Allan Smith, Midland, Ontario

Alicia Varela, Spring. Texas

Dr. Louis Varela, Spring, Texas

Born in El Paso, Sheen grew up in Peoria and graduated from Spalding Institute in 1913, leading to his religious calling an honored priest, bishop and televangelist.

“I am so happy to have such an enthusiastic and dedicated collection of board members who share our love for Archbishop Sheen,” said Monsignor Jason Gray, executive director of the Sheen Foundation. “Each of these nominees expressed great excitement at their appointment and look forward to working for the advancement of the Cause.”