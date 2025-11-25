Statewide: Deportation and families left behind

As more people are deported by immigration authorities, family members are left behind. One woman tells her story after her father was sent back to Mexico following years of living in the U.S.

Also:

* Peter Medlin talks with a student from Nigeria attending college in Illinois on a visa to learn more about the stress the current political climate is causing him.

* Frank Morris reports on farmers wanting the President to make it easier to hire foreign workers.

* Solar arrays provide shade, and land, for Midwest farmers.

* We learn about an Illinois law targeting social influencers.

Ryan Denham/WGLT The Prairieland Punishers work on a drill during practice at Maroa City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

* We have a report on how roller derby is still attracting participants.

* Rich Egger talks with the president of a union of university employees about efforts to increase funding for higher education in the state.

* Emily Hays has more on prison lockdowns and how they often occur due to staff shortages. Experts say peer mentorship could help fill the gap.