Rockford's Stroll on State will give children the opportunity to request things from Santa

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published November 25, 2025 at 3:26 PM CST
Biljana Jovanovic - pixabay.com
/
WNIJ News

A Rockford pre-holiday celebration will give children an opportunity to share their Christmas wish list.

The city’s Stroll on State has taken place for over a decade. Kristen Paul is the executive vice president at GoRockford. She says the responses to Letters to Santa have increased over the past three years thanks to volunteers. Paul said there’s one who goes the extra mile.

“She does wish to remain anonymous in terms of who is behind some of those things,” Paul explained, “but it is really, truly a community member that goes above and beyond in so many ways and really makes the season a magical thing.”

She said children usually ask for a variety of things.

“Some of them talk about their mom needing a new coat," she said, “because she doesn't have one, or that they're struggling in school, and wish they had somebody to help them with that.”

All children will receive a reply from secret volunteers.

Stroll on State takes place Saturday, Nov. 29. Children can participate in Letters to Santa at Rockford's City Hall.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose