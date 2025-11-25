Rockford's Stroll on State will give children the opportunity to request things from Santa

A Rockford pre-holiday celebration will give children an opportunity to share their Christmas wish list.

The city’s Stroll on State has taken place for over a decade. Kristen Paul is the executive vice president at GoRockford. She says the responses to Letters to Santa have increased over the past three years thanks to volunteers. Paul said there’s one who goes the extra mile.

“She does wish to remain anonymous in terms of who is behind some of those things,” Paul explained, “but it is really, truly a community member that goes above and beyond in so many ways and really makes the season a magical thing.”

She said children usually ask for a variety of things.

“Some of them talk about their mom needing a new coat," she said, “because she doesn't have one, or that they're struggling in school, and wish they had somebody to help them with that.”

All children will receive a reply from secret volunteers.

Stroll on State takes place Saturday, Nov. 29. Children can participate in Letters to Santa at Rockford's City Hall.