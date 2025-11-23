Aurora Police investigate fatal shooting at Two Brothers Roundhouse

Aurora Police Dispatch received multiple 911 calls Saturday night for shots fired at Two Brothers Roundhouse. When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to a news release:

• One adult female victim was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead

• One adult male victim was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition

• One adult male, believed to be the shooter, was pronounced dead at the scene

The release says preliminary information suggests all three individuals knew each other and this shooting appears to be a domestic violence related incident. At this time, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community.

Police are encouraging the public to come forward with any information. Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or online at www.p3tips.com/135.

